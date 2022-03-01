In 2020, Missouri’s offensive line helped Larry Rountree III score 14 touchdowns in 10 games and earn second-team All-SEC honors. In 2021, with external and internal questions about how the Tigers could replace Rountree, the offensive line stepped up again. It helped Tyler Badie set the Tigers’ all-time single-season rushing record and earn first-team All-SEC honors.
“Yeah, we opened up those holes for (Badie),” guard Connor Wood said. “All jokes aside, he is a great running back. He’s one of the most athletic guys I’ve had, he’ll grind, great character, too, very good guy. … Let’s not take it away from Badie, for sure. But it’s nice to get a little notice on the offensive line.”
Heading into his third year with a Broyles Award (awarded to the top assistant coach in the country) nomination under his belt, offensive line coach Marcus Johnson has produced results despite injuries.
Over the past two years, none of Marcus' regular OL contributors have been four-star recruits.
“My philosophy is discipline and conditional discipline, meaning we’re gonna do everything in our power to be right,” Johnson said. “And conditioning, meaning that we’re not gonna let anybody outwork us. So that’s kind of my approach, what I take pride in. And yeah, obviously it’s technique and fundamentals involved in any and everything that we do, but at the end of the day it’s about execution, right? So one of the things that we talk about in our room is that we will never sacrifice our toughness, attitude and mentality for technique and fundamentals.”
Johnson also talked about what his message has been to a group that entered spring practice with understandable confidence.
“There’s gotta be consistency behind the show,” Johnson said. “It can’t just be a first- or second-day thing just because practice is fresh and new. It’s gotta be like that come practice No. 10, 11 and 12, when you’re tired at the end but you haven’t quite arrived there yet, if that makes sense.”
Johnson’s group lost two veteran leaders in Michael Maietti and Case Cook, but he’s seen Wood, tackle Javon Foster and guard Luke Griffin step up as leaders over the offseason and into spring practice.
He didn’t get into specifics, but Johnson referenced a situation last week that led to those three securing leadership roles.
“I think it opened up their eyes in a major way, how tough it is to lead,” Johnson said. “Being a leader, you can’t do it by yourself. You need someone to support you. Those guys found out with those certain situations that they went through last week.”
D.J. Smith’s new role
Linebackers coach D.J. Smith has been highly respected at Missouri, particularly among players, since he followed Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz from Appalachian State to Columbia in 2020. This year, he added two titles after Drinkwitz promoted him to recruiting coordinator and co-defensive coordinator. His role as co-DC will be DC Blake Baker’s official second-in-command.
“I’ll have direct input with the defensive game plan, along with Coach Baker,” Smith said. “Coach Baker’s gonna have the ultimate say on what we run and he’s gonna call it. But (my job will be) just throughout the game plan, situational football, what are we thinking here, what do we wanna do, certain packages and things like that. Just having direct input.”
Drinkwitz has lauded his skills as a recruiter and safety Martez Manuel, despite not playing the position Smith coaches, is a big fan as well.
“He knows what it’s like in the locker room,” Manuel said. “He knows how it feels to be a broke college kid. He relates to us in that standard, you know what I mean? He’s not ashamed of his story, he tells us his story, and it really motivates me.”
Baker, being new to Missouri, has already built a relationship with Smith and thinks he can bring a lot to the table.
“He’s been a tremendous help,” Baker said. “He’s a bright, young coach. One thing that he’s really helped (with is) bridge the gap on is some of the terminology. I think he had a really good feel of the big picture last year, so he’s been able to help with that, and you know, just different ideas. Like I said, this is gonna be the 2022 Missouri defense. This isn’t Blake Baker’s defense.”
Peeler's intensity
Last week, receiver Barrett Banister was asked to describe new receivers coach Jacob Peeler with one word and chose “intensity,” without much hesitation. Peeler talked about where that comes from.
“If I’m gonna expect them to go out and play at a high level, I gotta bring my high level every single day, too,” Peeler said. “And that’s really it. We’re here to coach and build relationships at the end of the day. That’s what I try to do and just make sure they know I’m bringing it every day for them just as I’m expecting from them.”
The bullet point on Peeler’s resume that stood out to Missouri fans was his three-year tenure at Ole Miss. He helped DK Metcalf, AJ Brown and Elijah Moore become college standouts and eventually three of the most promising receivers in the NFL.
Peeler explained his approach to coaching highly-talented and highly-recruited receivers.
“I think sometimes, when you only have a player-coach relationship, they can kind of not take the coaching as well,” Peeler said. “But when you really invest in them, I think it really allows you to build up coaching and eliminate things like egos. Because at the end of the day, receivers want the football.”
Recruiting update
Missouri’s first “commitment” in the Class of '24 wasn’t a commitment after all.
Louisiana linebacker Xavier Atkins, a sophomore in high school, announced Saturday that he committed to Missouri, but he corrected the record Monday afternoon. Atkins said in a tweet that he is new to the world of recruiting and that he only meant to say Missouri is his No. 1 school at the moment.
“I want to go visit and go to camp at several schools — especially Missouri!” Atkins tweeted. “I am learning how this world of recruiting works and I am excited for the future. Please understand this process is very new to me and I want to make the best possible decision.”
While not committed yet, Atkins is a name to watch over the next 20 months.