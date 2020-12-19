Missouri’s defense was undermanned in the Tigers’ 51-32 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, but the offense also had its own struggles.
Missouri’s offense scored over 30 points for the fourth time this season, but most of those points came when the result of the game was already decided. The unit had only 209 yards and 18 points through the first three quarters and scored twice after Missouri was already down 41-18.
Missouri’s defense had its struggles, but an interception return touchdown and a muffed punt didn’t do the unit any favors. The defense got a stop after a smooth touchdown drive gave Missouri a 7-0 lead, but Cade Musser dropped a punt before Mississippi State’s long snapper fell on it in the end zone. That mistake set the tone for an offense that wasn’t able to recover until it was too late.
Missouri’s defense had its moments of success with four turnovers, but the offense could never capitalize and had four turnovers of its own. Mississippi State was able to take advantage of those miscues with 24 points off the Tigers’ four turnovers.
“Neither side of the ball played nearly well enough to win the football game,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
For redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak, it was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance. He had only three interceptions in 12 career games coming into Saturday’s game but doubled that total by the time the game was over.
Bazelak’s first pick spoiled Missouri’s two-minute drill to make things interesting late in the first half. Missouri had the ball down 14 in Mississippi territory, but instead of cutting the lead to one score, an interception set up Mississippi State for a field goal on the last play of the half to give them a three-score lead going into the break.
Bazelak’s next pick came in a similar situation late in the third. Missouri was down 16 and was driving to make it a one-possession game after Joshuah Bledsoe intercepted a pass in the end zone. But three plays into the drive, Bazelak threw to a covered Barrett Banister and the ball ended up into the hands of Mississippi State defender Collin Duncan.
His third pick was taken for a score by Emmanuel Forbes and put a stamp on the Bulldogs’ win by giving them a 51-25 lead with 5:28 left.
“Mistakes get you beat,” running back Larry Rountree III said. “You can’t make mistakes in the SEC; you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every week. At the end of the day, they made more plays than us, and unfortunately, we lost, so that’s all it is.”
The game marked an inconsistent day for an offense that has been inconsistent the entire season. Missouri scored 20 points or less in six of its 10 games this season but also had three games of 40 points or more.
Drinkwitz has had ups and downs this season with his offensive installation. He looked to have nailed down some consistency with two straight 600-yard performances against Vanderbilt and Arkansas but had a lackluster outing in a 49-14 loss to Georgia and a rough start against Mississippi State.
Now, Missouri waits to find out its bowl destination Sunday.