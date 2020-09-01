Missouri will kick off the Eliah Drinkwitz era on ESPN, with its season opener against Alabama set to be televised at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.
The Southeastern Conference announced times and TV details for part of the season Tuesday.
That game against Alabama in Columbia is one of four placed on ESPN networks for the season, with games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Kentucky on the SEC Network. Times and channels for the rest of Missouri's 10-game Southeastern Conference slate are yet to be determined.
Missouri will play Tennessee at 11 a.m. Oct. 3 in Knoxville, Tennessee; Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Memorial Stadium; and Kentucky at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Memorial Stadium.
#NewZou Kick Times ⏰📺⤵️9.26 vs. Alabama6 PM on @espn 10.3 at Tennessee11 AM on @SECNetwork 10.17 vs. Vanderbilt6:30 PM on @SECNetwork 10.31 vs. Kentucky11 AM on @SECNetwork #MIZ x #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/GPJFj5DdV9— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 1, 2020
The SEC also announced its games televised on CBS for those four weeks and two others, but none of Missouri's games was listed.
Selected #SECFB games on @CBSSports announcedhttps://t.co/Qxp1SPhGJu— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 1, 2020
The SEC will follow its normal process of selecting kickoff times and TV outlets for games 12 or six days in advance for the other weeks, so details for Missouri's six other games will be unveiled on that time schedule.
The SEC has yet to announce whether Missouri's game against Arkansas, set for Saturday, Nov. 28, in Columbia, will be moved to the day before — the Friday after Thanksgiving — as it traditionally has been. That game also has aired on CBS, but, again, there has been no announcement from the league on whether that placement will continue.
Andrew Hutchison of HawgBeat.com reported later Tuesday that an Arkansas spokesperson confirmed that the Missouri-Arkansas game would not move from Nov. 28.