TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri fans caught a fleeting glimpse of what the future at receiver looks like in the Tigers' 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium.
Six separate Missouri players caught a pass and three receivers totaled more than 45 yards, as the Tigers’ pass catchers finished with 215 receiving yards, over 100 yards more than the 114 rushing yards the team finished with.
Seeing the wide distribution of offensive production among receivers was more significant after receiver Dominic Lovett officially announced his decision to transfer to Georgia earlier this week. Lovett, Missouri’s leader in receiving yards this season, didn’t play against Wake Forest, forcing Cook to lean on several other receivers.
“Mookie (Cooper) stepped up for us, Barrett (Banister) and Luther (Burden III) did some nice things,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We have to continue to grow that room and continue to grow that rhythm offensively.”
Burden, like he has been most of the season, was Cook’s primary target Friday night, and his role will expand next year. He finished with 46 yards on seven receptions, including starting the game with a 14-yard reception in which he caught the ball and used his athleticism to evade several defenders for a first down.
On Friday night, though, Burden garnered more attention for a mistake he made in the first half. With the Tigers trailing, he wanted to step up and make something happen on special teams. Instead, while trying to scoop up the ball and surprise the Demon Deacons, he failed to cleanly secure the ball and only watched as a Wake Forest player dove on it.
“It was just a true freshman trying to make a play,” Drinkwitz said.
And he’s right. While it didn’t pay off for Burden and the Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl, the team needs a player willing to take risks and make plays. That’s what Burden provides, and he will only grow better at capitalizing on those moments.
Behind Burden, the second receiver spot is up for grabs, and several Tigers made plays against the Demon Deacons. Cooper led Missouri in receiving yards with 57 and reeled in a 17-yard pass in the first half.
Perhaps the least likely Missouri receiver was the only one to score a touchdown. Demariyon “Peanut” Houston finished with six receptions for 39 yards and caught his first career receiving touchdown, making himself open in the front corner of the end zone on a scramble drill play in the second quarter.
“It was good to see Houston step up,” Drinkwitz said.
Freshman Mekhi Miller got in on the action, too, making a 12-yard contested catch between several defenders to give the Tigers a first down early in the game.
If anything, Cook leaned on his receivers too much, which took away from the ground game. Missouri’s quarterback attempted 48 passes, completing 29 of them, for 215 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to Lovett, Missouri loses stalwarts Banister and Tauskie Dove next year as Banister is out of eligibility and Dove entered the transfer portal after Friday’s bowl game. Dove finished with 240 yards receiving this season, while Banister is always good for a crucial third-down conversion or two each game.
So, where does that leave the Tigers going forward? As Burden continues to develop, he will occupy every secondary Missouri goes up against. Next to him, question marks exist, but there are plenty of talented and suitable options, from Cooper to Miller, who could step up come August.
If the Tigers hope to finish a regular season above .500 for the first time under Drinkwitz, they will need to have consistent contributions from the receiving corps. Bowl games offer a fun weekend for players and reward teams for reaching six wins, but they also give coaches one last opportunity to assess their teams in game action. Despite the defeat, that’s exactly what Drinkwitz and his staff did in Tampa on Friday night.