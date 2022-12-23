Luther Burden runs with the ball

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

 Maria Schneider/Missourian

TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri fans caught a fleeting glimpse of what the future at receiver looks like in the Tigers' 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium.

Six separate Missouri players caught a pass and three receivers totaled more than 45 yards, as the Tigers’ pass catchers finished with 215 receiving yards, over 100 yards more than the 114 rushing yards the team finished with.

  Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism.

