It has been difficult to get a complete read on Missouri’s offense this season.
There are moments it looks dead in the water with mounting three-and-outs, missed reads and frustrating play-calls. Then, out of nothing, it comes to life with galvanizing receptions, strong runs and momentum-changing touchdowns.
On Saturday, Missouri fans saw both the good and the bad in one afternoon as the Tigers responded to its first-half offensive struggles with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown drives, all to eventually falter down the stretch in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m disappointed in the loss,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We didn’t make the plays to win the game.”
When Wildcats quarterback Will Levis found Jordan Dingle wide open in the end zone to give his team a 14-3 lead with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter, the game felt all but over. The touchdown sucked all the air out of Memorial Stadium, full of fans that spent the previous two hours watching the Tigers’ offense put up all of three points over nine drives. At that point, an 11-point deficit certainly felt insurmountable.
Then, almost from nothing, Missouri found its offensive spark. A 25-yard completion to Mekhi Miller put the Tigers in the red zone for the first time all afternoon and set quarterback Brady Cook up for a 1-yard touchdown a few plays later. Missouri took the lead on its next offensive possession, capped off by a 20-yard touchdown run by Cook in which he bounced off a defender in the secondary.
“We actually completed some of the passes,” said Drinkwitz, when asked about what worked better in the second half. “There were a couple of passes that the route runner stopped, the quarterback missed or the protection failed (in the first half). We were finally able to get there.”
The Tigers’ two well-executed fourth-quarter scoring drives made the early offensive woes all the more head-scratching. Seventy-six total yards of first-half offense drew groans from those who braved the cold and driving winds in Columbia on Saturday morning. Perhaps the perfect microcosm of Missouri’s offense was Cook’s first-half statline: 7-9 for 19 yards.
The lone bright spot through the first half was Cody Schrader— who finished the game with 65 yards and whose 15-yard and 14-yard runs made up most of the Tigers’ first-half chunk plays.
As soon as Missouri retook the lead in the fourth quarter, the offense stalled as the Wildcats reclaimed the lead for good. Cook had an opportunity to lead the Tigers down the field down 21-17 with over three minutes on the clock, but the offense went three-and-out. For as good as Cook looked on the previous scoring drives, he couldn’t lead Missouri back into the red zone when it mattered.
“I’m proud of the way they fought, down 14-3 to score, 14-unanswered (points) to give ourselves a chance,” Drinkwitz said. “But we had the ball with four minutes left and weren’t able to get a first down.”
Missouri’s inconsistent offense didn’t just appear on Saturday against Kentucky. Stretches of frustration followed by a scoring drive or two only to later regress has plagued the Tigers all season long.
Even in games where the Tigers jumped out to a lead — 13-0 against Georgia and 17-0 against both Vanderbilt and South Carolina — the offense eventually dried up, leaving the defense to defend for its life to keep the lead intact.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Saturday was how Missouri found life after going down 14-3. Seemingly dead in the water, it needed to rally in the fourth quarter and did just that to take a late lead. However, the Tigers couldn’t string together the third score needed to maintain momentum and leave Memorial Stadium with a win.
“You never want to play from behind,” Schrader said. “We have to find a way to start fast. This is SEC, big-boy football, especially as it gets later in the year, so we have to find a way to get better.”
What exactly is Missouri’s offense? It’s still difficult to tell with the highs and lows it showcases week to week, let alone from quarter to quarter on Saturdays. Is it the team that laid an egg in the first half against Kentucky or the one that scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions? Is it the one that orchestrated a 96-yard scoring drive against South Carolina on Oct. 29 or the one that took a 17-0 lead only to fade away and allow Vanderbilt to storm back on Oct. 22?
The Tigers must continue to answer that question next weekend when they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, tasked with going toe-to-toe against one of the best offenses in the country. It will be interesting to see what version of this Missouri offense shows up.