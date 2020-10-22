Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has never had a bye week come about in such an odd fashion.
“You thought on Monday you were playing a game and had basically three-fourths of your game plan done and get the plug pulled on that, and then have another game get pulled and then switched,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
A week before, Drinkwitz and the Tigers had a “tremendous blessing” in the form of a bye week, the coach said, and it was “all about the ball.”
That includes taking care of the ball on offense and special teams — to this point, MU has turned the ball over six times in three games — and creating takeaways on defense.
Possibly the Tigers’ weakest facet to this point has been their punt returning unit, which has seen multiple muffed punts, including two by freshman Kris Abrams-Draine in MU’s 45-41 win over LSU.
Special teams coordinator Erik Link said Wednesday that Arbrams-Draine is still working with the return team and that the freshman understands “what’s at stake,” but Link also stressed the difficulty of returning a punt.
“The other 10 guys on the field got to do their job and they got to make sure that guys, especially the opponent’s gunners, aren’t running in their face and they’re not blocking them into the returner,” Link said. “And there’s a lot of different components of that.”
Abrams-Draine, Jarvis Ware, Cade Musser and D’ionte Smith were listed as alternate punt returners on Missouri’s Tuesday depth chart.
Defensively, takeaways are something that’s been worked through in practice, Drinkwitz said.
“We have turnover circuits that we practice, which are specific ways in which we attack the ball carrier and try to get the ball out,” Drinkwitz said.
That means having the initial tackler take down the ball carrier, Drinkwitz said, and having secondary tacklers attack the ball. He also noted that Missouri has yet to record an interception.
“As defensive backs, as linebackers, even as D-linemen getting our hands up, we’ve got to get one of those,” Drinkwitz said. “Once they come, they usually come in bunches, but we have to create them. And so far, we have not been able to do that.”