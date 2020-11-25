Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters had a unique venue for his latest game as a Missouri assistant coach. In quarantine after his wife contracted COVID-19, Walters had to watch the team’s win over South Carolina from his couch.
“It was just weird watching the game,” Walters said. “I’m sure my wife and kids saw a side of me they haven’t seen before. I’m glad we were playing well because my mood was a lot, a lot better.”
Walters couldn’t communicate with the team during the game, so defensive backs coach David Gibbs took the reins as the defensive coordinator and playcaller for the night. Walters was able to FaceTime the team after the game. He is out of quarantine and back with the team this week.
“It was natural to let (Gibbs) be the next guy up so to speak,” Walters said. “We speak the same language. We see the game in a very similar fashion. We’re always bouncing ideas off of each other.”
Gibbs was formerly a defensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2014-18 before becoming an assistant at Missouri.
“Coach Gibbs did an amazing job,” cornerback Jaylon Carlies said. “He’s been a defensive coordinator before. And this is, you know, pretty much nothing new to him. Just coming in taking over and doing what you needed to do helping us win and execute.”
Gibbs’ play-calling performance relied on two players making their first career start in defensive linemen Cannon York and Carlies.
Carlies, a freshman from Florida, has steadily climbed the depth chart throughout the season before starting with fellow freshman Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Carlies and the secondary allowed only 59 passing yards in the first three quarters before South Carolina’s late rally.
“I would say my overall performance is pretty good. I pretty much had one target thrown to me, but it was late in the stretch, and I kind of gave it up for clutch first down, but we were able to still come out with a victory,” Carlies said. “So I would say overall, probably a B-plus, maybe, performance-wise.”
York, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman who came to Missouri as a walk-on before being put on scholarship Tuesday, stepped in on a depleted unit with injuries and absences relating to COVID-19 for a defense that allowed only 10 points and 283 total yards.
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Walters praised York this week on his work ethic over the past couple of years. After that work, the lineman who played almost exclusively on special teams took his chance at getting meaningful defensive snaps.
“It was awesome to play well as a defense, and in order to play as a defense, everybody has to do their job, and he definitely did that, so it couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Walters said.
York and Carlies weren’t the only players making their first career starts, offensive guard Luke Griffin stepped in for Dylan Spencer after he was unavailable for the game. Spencer entered the transfer portal Monday, so Griffin could be in for more playing time with usual starter Xavier Delgado injured.
Griffin had over two weeks to prepare after Missouri’s game against Georgia was postponed because of Missouri’s COVID-19 cases.
“I’d never played in an atmosphere like that before, especially being on the field in front of that many fans in that big stadium,” Griffin said. “I felt like I really played really well. There’s obviously always things you’re gonna have to work on, you know, fix things like that.”