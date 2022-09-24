Even before Nate Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri.
Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime.
Even before Harrison Mevis’ 26-yard miss made overtime possible.
Missouri committed seven penalties for 45 yards, including two offsides on field goal attempts. One didn’t hurt Missouri, but one definitely did. Self-inflicted wounds negated almost everything Missouri did well Saturday afternoon and led to a backbreaking 17-14 overtime loss to Auburn.
The miscues were not just by Peat, who put Missouri’s offense on his back by running 20 times for 110 yards, though his fumble at the goal line will define this game.
“Football is a game of inches,” quarterback Brady Cook said. “I mean, there’s a million plays out there. You can put it on me. Put it on the offense. Football is a team game.”
Cook, for his part, helped put Missouri in a position to win by tossing two gorgeous deep balls to Dominic Lovett, the second of which put the Tigers inside the 5-yard line with less than a minute to go in regulation. However, he made his fair share of mistakes throughout the game.
Both of Cook’s first two passes were forced to Luther Burden III. The first was a go route on the right side that the cornerback in coverage stayed on top of the entire way. Burden was never open, and the ball fell harmlessly incomplete.
Burden was never open on the second one, either, and that result was far more costly. Burden ran a slant that cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett had completely covered. Cook threw it anyway, and Pritchett tipped the pass into the hands of edge rusher Derick Hall for the interception. Auburn scored four plays later.
Cook also made mistakes on two key third downs. Late in the first quarter, he threw into a tight window on third-and-7 near midfield late in the first quarter to Tauskie Dove. The throw was high and would have been a tough play regardless because three defenders surrounded Dove.
Barrett Banister was wide open underneath. At the very least, he would have turned it into a manageable fourth down.
Second, with under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Missouri called what appeared to be a read-option where Cook had the choice to give it to Peat or keep it himself. Peat had a wide-open hole up the middle, but Cook kept it and was tackled for a loss of 2 on third-and-1.
“I’m just gonna get home, watch the film, write down what I need to do better and then fix it tomorrow,” Cook said.
Missouri stalled on offense six consecutive times in the second half and three more times in the first quarter. Going through each failed drive, most had a negative play that killed it.
“Yeah, I mean, negative yardage plays,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We took a shot in the very first series, didn’t hit it. Second series, we tried a boot, got tackled for loss. Third series, we tried to run the outside zone and got beat, and it was behind the chains. Wasn’t good enough by me.”
Many of those negative plays were penalties by Missouri. Missouri put itself behind the chains immediately by lining up in an illegal formation midway through the third quarter. The penalty led to one of its six second-half punts.
A devastating holding penalty led to another — this time early in the fourth quarter. Connor Wood, who had been benched in large part for holding too much at right guard but returned at right tackle following Zeke Powell’s injury, grabbed an Auburn defender in a move that negated a 16-yard Cody Schrader run.
That penalty occurred 12 yards down the field, resulting in a gain of 2. It would have put Missouri in field goal range, which is still true despite what happened later.
“Discipline,” Drinkwitz said. “Got to do a better job. … Obviously, something we’ve gotta get corrected.”
The defense, despite playing near-perfect football in the second half, missed key tackles and didn’t stay in its rush lanes well enough in the first, allowing quarterback Robby Ashford to gash Missouri on the ground.
Missouri let Ashford scramble for a gain of 12 on third-and-12 during Auburn’s opening drive. He finished the drive by running up the middle on a quarterback draw, untouched, for an 11-yard touchdown that gave Auburn a 7-0 lead.
Ty’Ron Hopper, who played an otherwise incredible game, missed a key tackle on Ashford on that third-and-12. And scrambles and quarterback draws work because defensive linemen don’t stay in their rush lanes, getting too far upfield and allowing easy lanes for speedy signal-callers to cook for big gains.
Though Missouri corrected both as the game went on, mistakes like those in a low-scoring game cost it.
Still, the most costly mistakes were the ones that happened late. The ones everyone will remember. Mevis, one of the most accurate kickers in the country, missed from 26 yards in a tie game as time expired. Missouri jumped offside as Carlson missed a 44-yard field goal. The Tigers had previously jumped offsides on two other kicks.
“Those are small details that can cost us big in games like this,” Defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. “Watch the film, correct it, move on.”
And even with all that, Peat had a chance to win in overtime. He had a free lane to the end zone with the ball in his hands. And he reached it out.