For the first time since March, Missouri played a full-contact (other than quarterbacks) football game Thursday.
Only part of the scrimmage was open to media, but coach Eliah Drinkwitz saw a mixed bag. He cited the first-team offense's play on third down and freshman linebacker Dameon Wilson's pick-six as positives; the first team defense's lack of pressure and big plays allowed as negatives.
"The biggest thing for us is we gotta string some good days together," Drinkwitz said. "You can't just have one good day, one bad day, one good day. We gotta try to string some consistency together."
The Tigers have 13 more practices in fall camp before the first game week.
Injury update
Drinkwitz announced that freshman offensive lineman J'Marion Gooch had been medically disqualified from the team. Drinkwitz couldn't go into further detail, but something arose during Gooch's physical that prevents him from playing.
The 6-foot-7, 370-pound Gooch committed to Missouri in February. He had originally planned to play at Tennessee, but switched after the Volunteers' coaching change.
Freshman defensive lineman Jonathan Jones also had an injury arise during his physical. He won't play this season and will take a medical redshirt. Cornerback Zxaequan Reeves is out until at least midseason with a lower leg injury.
Receiver Micah Wilson is back with the team after missing time with an illness. Linebacker Chad Bailey, who had also been sick, will rejoin the team Friday.
Four Tigers named to Senior Bowl watch list
Running back Tyler Badie, cornerback Akayleb Evans and defensive tackles Kobie Whiteside and Akial Byers were all named to the Senior Bowl watch list Thursday. Badie is entering his fourth year with Missouri. Whiteside and Byers have both been with the program since the 2017 season and opted to use their respective pandemic-granted extra years of eligibility this season.
Evans spent the past four years at Tulsa and transferred to Missouri over the summer for his last year.