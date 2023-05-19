Daniel Kaelin

Daniel Kaelin

Missouri football's lost a commitment from its 2024 recruiting class on Friday afternoon, when quarterback Daniel Kaelin announced he is decomitting from the Tigers via a post on his Twitter account. 

The three-star Bellevue, Nebraska, product committed to Missouri on March 13. He is the second recruit to decommit from the program after Hazelwood Central defensive end Tionne Gray flipped his commitment to Oregon in April. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_