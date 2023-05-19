Missouri football's lost a commitment from its 2024 recruiting class on Friday afternoon, when quarterback Daniel Kaelin announced he is decomitting from the Tigers via a post on his Twitter account.
The three-star Bellevue, Nebraska, product committed to Missouri on March 13. He is the second recruit to decommit from the program after Hazelwood Central defensive end Tionne Gray flipped his commitment to Oregon in April.
With Kaelin's exit, tight end Whit Hafer and offensive tackle Ryan Jostes, both in-state recruits, are the only remaining players committed to Mizzou's Class of 2024. MU's class now comes in at No. 72 nationally according to 247Sports' composite rankings, which is last in the Southeastern Conference.
It likely would've been a while before Kaelin saw the field in Columbia as the Tigers' quarterback room remains rather full with Brady Cook, Sam Horn, Jake Garcia and others in the fold. Four-star recruit Gabarri Johnson is expected to join the group over the summer.
Kaelin retains offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and others. The Nebraska native may look to stay home after 2024's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola recently chose Georgia over the Cornhuskers.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff appear intent on adding a 2024 signal caller, however, as Tennessee QB prospect Aidan Glover was offered Friday morning.
NFL Legacy and others highlight summer of official visits
Along with the quarterback recruiting news, 2024 defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. announced he will take an official visit to Columbia from June 9-11. The Alabama native is the son of former NFL safety Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. Fellow Alabama product Jamari Payne, a three-star defensive lineman, is visiting the same weekend.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and Payne are among a group top recruits that will be visiting MU this summer.
ESPN's No. 10 overall recruit, five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri, is visiting the Tigers this summer. Tennessee, Oregon and Oklahoma are the only others on the list for the Lee's Summit native. Five-star St. Louis wide receiver Ryan Wingo and four-star linebacker Brian Huff out of Arkansas have announced visits for June 23-25.