Missouri football season ticket holders will now have the choice of three refund opportunities in the event the 2020 football season is canceled, Mizzou Athletics announced on Tuesday.
While the season ticket renewal deadline has been extended until May 31, those who end up purchasing season tickets have the following refund options should the season be called off due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak:
- Contributing all or a portion of the refund (tax deductible) to the Tiger Scholarship Fund in support of Mizzou Athletics.
- Applying the refund as a credit toward 2021 football season tickets.
- Refunding the full amount to the method of payment originally used.
Despite the announcement of the refund plan, Mizzou Athletics says they are still anticipating a Sept. 5 start to the Tigers’ 130th football season but will continue to follow the guidance of health professionals, government leaders, university officials and the SEC.