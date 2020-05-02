Country singer David Nail, Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk will host an event Saturday night to thank fans for their continued support.
The event will be streamed on Youtube Live starting at 5:30 p.m. The Tiger Scholarship Fund team, which is coordinating the event, is hoping this will be a chance for MU supporters to virtually gather and relax together, according to the department's email announcement.
During the event, Sterk and Drinkwitz will be catching up and discussing all things Mizzou Athletics, according to Ashley Moore, executive associate director of the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
"We're hoping this will be a chance for us to engage with the fan base," said Moore. "We wanted to facilitate a way for us all to keep connected during this time."
One fan who will be taking this opportunity to connect with the community is country singer David Nail. Nail, a longtime Tiger supporter from Kennett, Missouri, will be performing during the event.
"He's a big supporter of Mizzou athletics," said Moore. "He comes to every game we play at Vanderbilt."
Mizzou Athletics is also encouraging fans to order takeout from local partner restaurants, like Stadium Grill and Jimmy John's, for the event, according to the announcement.
"It's a chance to help support the local businesses that support us," said Moore.
Fans can join the event through this link.