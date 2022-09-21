The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4.
This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012.
Auburn enters the game with two wins and one loss under their belt. The Auburn Tigers won 42-16 against the Mercer Bears in Week 1, beat San José State 24-16 in Week 2 and fell 41-12 against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 3.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley will miss the game due to a right shoulder injury. However, Missouri still faces a strong defensive front from Auburn, the Missourian previously reported.
Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz began his college coaching career at Auburn, then worked under Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin at Arkansas State and Boise State. “Coach Harsin gave me an opportunity and believed in me when very many other people didn’t,” Drinkwitz said at a press conference Tuesday.
Saturday’s game will be the first time Drinkwitz and Harsin go head-to-head.
Game time
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Central Standard Time.
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.
TV channel
Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN2.
Online live stream
The game will be live streamed on ESPN.com.
Radio
Missouri vs. Auburn series history
Missouri’s last two games against Auburn have resulted in losses. Auburn won 59-42 at the 2013 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. Missouri lost 51-14 in a home game against Auburn in 2017. Missouri’s only win against Auburn was in the 1973 Sun Bowl.