Ask anyone who played for Auburn during its 2010-11 BCS national championship season, and they’ll likely remember the ice cream bars. A staple of any Thursday walk-through, the frozen treat served as a small reward players and staff looked forward to after another grueling practice.
One Thursday, amidst a lull in that week’s walk-through, coaches hankered for ice cream early and decided they needed a few at practice. So they summoned a young Eli Drinkwitz, then a graduate assistant in his late 20s, and asked him in the middle of a practice session to go inside and grab the bars. It didn’t matter how astute a football brain he possessed nor his work ethic; he was still a lowly graduate assistant, which sometimes meant getting coaches ice cream in the middle of practice.
“Back then, he didn’t look the part of being a football coach,” Kevin Yoxall, Auburn’s head strength and conditioning coach at the time, said. “He looked like another student on campus, and, again, that makes it tough to get the type of respect he was getting, but he did it just because he worked hard and was prepared.”
Drinkwitz’s two seasons at Auburn were those of growth that set the foundation for his college coaching career. There, he played a role in the Tigers’ national championship run but was humbled by being assigned the unwanted and tedious tasks that allow a program to run.
It was on “The Plains” where those who worked closely with Drinkwitz first picked up on his enthusiasm, work ethic and energy, traits that allowed him to gain players’ respect and climb the coaching ladder.
Today, Drinkwitz is at the helm of his own Southeastern Conference team, making more than $4 million a season. Before taking over at Missouri — and Appalachian State before that — he had to pay his dues. Ahead of Drinkwitz’s return to the sidelines at Jordan-Hare Stadium, former Auburn players and coaches shared what they remember about the young graduate assistant who now has a gig of his own.
“He has come a long way from what we knew,” LaDarius Owens, one of the players who worked with Drinkwitz on Auburn’s scout team, said. “We knew Eli before he became Eli. I didn’t even know his last name until he got the head-coaching job at Missouri.”
Humble beginnings
At the end of a long coaches hallway on the third floor of Auburn’s old practice facility sits a relatively cramped room lined with roughly seven desks against the walls, cubicles and a single table in the middle with two TVs for film breakdown.
Eight graduate assistants shared this confined space, which they dubbed the “Engine Room” because, akin to its eponym on an actual ship, it’s the room responsible for helping things run.
It was in this Engine Room where Drinkwitz, Casey Woods and Rhett Lashlee first worked together in 2011. There, they talked life, football and did the tedious work their jobs entailed, such as making drawings, cutups and breakdowns of plays.
“It was a fun time,” Woods said. “We were young, opinionated, argued and had a great time talking football. None of us had any money or any pressure, and we thought we knew it all.”
Then there were the “G-jobs,” essentially busywork assigned to the graduate assistants each week. Washing cars, laying pine straw, picking up patio furniture for full-time coaches and moving cars around to private airports for recruits were a few of many tasks.
Although around the best team in college football daily, there wasn’t anything glamorous about Drinkwitz’s job, which, in addition to the series of different G-jobs, also involved making sure players went to class, stayed academically eligible and went to bed on time Friday nights. Those who took a graduate assistant position did so for the love of football — that was Drinkwitz.
“There’s a lot of things outside of football that people don’t realize those young guys have to do,” Yoxall said. “He knew all of that was part of the rite of passage of being a full-time, successful coach at some point.”
On the field, Drinkwitz quickly won players’ respect with his work ethic and relatability. He worked out alongside players in the gym who couldn’t help but pick up on his contagious energy. He jumped into drills, often the one trying to punch the ball away from players and yelling “Ball security!” as they ran through lines.
One of Drinkwitz’s most difficult tasks as a graduate assistant was running the defensive scout team, full of past high school stars hungry to prove themselves and show why they should dress on Saturdays. His pitch to them was simple:
“The worse y’all make (the starters) look, the better that makes you look, which will promote you to where you want to go,” Drinkwitz told them.
Drinkwitz ran the defensive scout team much like he does Missouri today, holding it accountable and disciplining it when lackadaisical in its effort. After all, while he now only has to face the country’s best team once a season or so, back then he coached against the No. 1 team every day.
“We ran the same plays over and over again, but Drinkwitz took every read seriously,” Dimitri Reese, then a freshman walk-on, said. “He wanted to be perfect and gave the right look; sometimes he even slammed down his binder.”
When the scout defense made a big play in practice, such as intercepting one of Cam Newton’s passes, Drinkwitz ran around hyping his players up and lobbing a playful comment or two at the coaching staff.
“Man, you guys are going out on Saturday and you’re getting beat by our guys who aren’t even dressing out,” Drinkwitz said.
Then there were the times his unit messed up or wasn’t to standard. Those moments were decidedly less fun.
“There were a lot of times (coaches) felt the scout team wasn’t giving the best looks and had a couple of words that were definitely very colorful in vocabulary that they would utilize toward him,” Reese said.
Those Drinkwitz coached appreciated his attention to detail, even if at times it felt a little over the top, considering he was working with the scout-team defense. They knew they could talk to Drinkwitz one-on-one at any time and ask him any questions.
“He didn’t just throw us out onto the field, show us a piece of paper and walk away,” Jordan Spriggs, also then a freshman walk-on, said. “He would show us that piece of paper and say, ‘Hey, this is you, this is what you’re going to do, and make sure it’s this way.’”
Even today, Reese reflects on one of his individual conversations with Drinkwitz back in 2011. A freshman hungry to make the traveling team, Reese got off to a great start on the scout team and was one day pulled aside by the graduate assistant.
“You have a little more talent than most of these walk-ons that come around here,” Drinkwitz told Reese. “If you stick to it, you have a high opportunity to earn a scholarship and make the travel squad. You just need to pay your dues just like I’m paying my dues.”
A few years after Drinkwitz left Auburn, Reese earned a scholarship at Auburn, just as Drinkwitz told him he would.
The young graduate assistant knew how to separate ball from life, and those around him found relatability in his humor, constant smile and humility. Even more relatable? Just like them, Drinkwitz was paying his dues, albeit those dues came in the form of picking up food at El Dorado on College Avenue in downtown Auburn for “Mexican Food Thursdays.”
“He took (those crappy situations) in stride, and it paid dividends,” Owens said. “When I first looked up and saw him as the head coach of Missouri, I was like, ‘Damn, all of the time he spent taking crap paid off.’”
Returning to The Plains
Those who worked closely with Drinkwitz at Auburn may have been surprised at the timing but weren’t shocked when they heard Missouri hired him to replace Barry Odom following the 2019 season. They witnessed firsthand what Drinkwitz brought behind the scenes on a daily basis to a national championship team.
The times Drinkwitz hounded players about their grades, when he did bed checks at team hotels, how he handled criticism from coaches above him; they knew those things would pay off, and they couldn’t be any happier for him.
“He plunged himself into a college football world that he didn’t have any familiarity with, but he was a guy that can fit into a lot of different situations and do it very well,” Woods said. “He has great memories at that stadium, just like we all did. That was a magical year.”
During SEC media days July 18, Drinkwitz fielded a question from a reporter, who asked what he thinks it will be like to return to Auburn for the first time since 2013. He then did what he has done several times in the weeks since: turn the focus away from himself.
“It’s not really going to be a time of reflection for me,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve got a job to do. We had a great experience at Auburn. Once you’re a part of Auburn, you’re always a part of Auburn.”
And that’s Drinkwitz’s humility at work; the weekend isn’t about the connection he or his staff has to Auburn or its current coach, Bryan Harsin. The focus is on winning a game in one of the SEC’s most hostile environments and reaching 3-1 on the season.
Come 11 a.m. Saturday, Drinkwitz will be lined up alongside his team in the tunnel as Auburn’s “War Eagle” flies and a crowd of more than 87,000 begins to roar. Maybe that’s when he’ll take a second to reflect on two years of his life that shaped his beginnings as a coach — or maybe he won’t.
Then the doors will open, and he’ll sprint onto the field at Jordan-Hare, opposite the team he once worked with, facing a chorus of boos reserved for any visitor to “The Plains.” Once again, Drinkwitz will be leading a team against Auburn. This time, though, instead of the scout team, it will be his own SEC program.