Missouri football announced Wednesday that cornerbacks coach Al Pogue will also carry the title of assistant head coach into the 2023 season. The title was previously held by former offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, who left the Tigers for Purdue in March.
Pogue is entering his second season with the Tigers and his 13th season as a college coach. His past coaching stops include Auburn, West Virginia and Troy.
Missouri's corners — most notably Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. — were a highlight of the Tigers' defensive turnaround in the 2022 season under Pogue. Mizzou ranked seventh in the SEC in passing defense last year, allowing 209.9 yards through the air per game, while Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw combined for 25 pass breakups and 75 tackles.
"Coach Pogue has that mix of veteran coaching experience in this league, coupled with tremendous energy and strong connection with our players," MU. coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a news release. "This role as assistant head coach will help assist me with our overall program vision and organization."
Earlier this year, Pogue received a one-year contract extension that lasts through the 2024 season.
"I’m so thankful for this opportunity to serve at such a great place, under great leadership with great people," Pogue posted to his Twitter on Wednesday.