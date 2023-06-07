Missouri football announced Wednesday that cornerbacks coach Al Pogue will also carry the title of assistant head coach into the 2023 season. The title was previously held by former offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, who left the Tigers for Purdue in March.

Pogue is entering his second season with the Tigers and his 13th season as a college coach. His past coaching stops include Auburn, West Virginia and Troy.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.