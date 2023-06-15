Aidan Glover

Aidan Glover

 Courtesy of Aidan Glover

Mizzou football landed a 2024 commitment Thursday afternoon in quarterback Aidan Glover, who announced the move via Twitter.

  MU Football reporter studying sports journalism.