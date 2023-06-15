Mizzou football landed a 2024 commitment Thursday afternoon in quarterback Aidan Glover, who announced the move via Twitter.
COMMITTED! Time to go to work!@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/HedwEfrcos— Aidan Glover (@Aidanglover9) June 15, 2023
The three-star recruit hails from Collierville, Tennessee. He is the second quarterback to pledge to the Tigers this recruiting cycle. However, the first — Daniel Kaelin — decommitted May 19 and has since pledged to attend Nebraska.
Glover was offered shortly after Kaelin’s announcement on the same day. The 6-foot-3 signal caller visited Columbia this past weekend alongside a host of other recruits.
He chose MU over Northwestern, Boston College, Tulane and Stanford — schools to which he took or planned official visits.
With Glover’s commitment, the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class now has three players, with offensive tackle Ryan Jostes and tight end Whit Hafer also on board. The class currently ranks last in the Southeastern Conference.
Glover led a high-scoring Collierville offense to an 8-3 record in 2022. He completed 96 of 148 pass attempts for 1,421 yards and 21 touchdowns. He threw six interceptions.
The new commit will presumably join a quarterback room full of scholarship athletes. Brady Cook, Jake Garcia, Sam Horn and freshman Gabarri Johnson are all slated to be on the roster should Glover join in 2024.
