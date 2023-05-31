Mizzou football revealed two additional game times for the upcoming season Wednesday, setting into stone what the early portion of the Tigers' schedule will look like.
Missouri's second game of the season, against Middle Tennessee State, will kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in Columbia. The following week, the Tigers will host Kansas State, but it's set for the morning slot at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.
Mizzou's game against the Blue Raiders will air on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, while the second half of the home-and-home series against the Wildcats can be found on SEC Network.
Similar to last season, the Tigers' bout with Kansas State will be shown in the early viewing window. Mizzou's evening tilt against MTSU, though, will give the Tigers back-to-back evening kickoffs to begin the season.
Wednesday's scheduling announcement comes days after the game times for two other MU games were revealed.
Missouri opens the season at 7 p.m. August 31 — a Thursday night game — at home against South Dakota, making it the second consecutive season that the Tigers have moved their opening game up in hopes of attracting more eyes ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. It will air on SEC Network.
On Black Friday, Missouri will challenge rival Arkansas in The Battle Line Rivalry. That game is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and it will be shown on CBS.
Game times and network selections have yet to be made for the Tigers' meeting with Memphis on Sept. 23 in St. Louis as well as Mizzou's seven other Southeastern Conference games.