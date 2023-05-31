Missouri and Kansas State face off at the line of scrimmage (copy)

Missouri and Kansas State face off at the line of scrimmage Sept 10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The kickoff times for the Tigers' second and third games of the 2023 season were announced Wednesday. MU will host Middle Tennessee State University at 6 p.m. Sept. 9, before welcoming Kansas State for the second game of a home-and-home at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

 Valeryia Zakharyk/Missourian

Mizzou football revealed two additional game times for the upcoming season Wednesday, setting into stone what the early portion of the Tigers' schedule will look like. 

Missouri's second game of the season, against Middle Tennessee State, will kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in Columbia. The following week, the Tigers will host Kansas State, but it's set for the morning slot at 11 a.m. Sept. 16. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.