Missouri football added two important players at vital positions via the transfer portal Saturday afternoon: defensive end Nyles Gaddy and offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson.
Gaddy, a redshirt junior from Jackson State, announced his commitment via Twitter around noon Saturday. He joins an edge rushing group that has lost four players since the end of the 2022 season, with Arden Walker, who entered the transfer portal April 28, being the most recent.
Gaddy was a first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection in 2022. He recorded 40 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. The Nashville, Tennessee, native elected not to follow former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. Instead, he comes to Columbia with two years of eligibility and a serious chance to compete for a starting edge spot alongside captain Darius Robinson.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Gaddy began his college career at Tennessee, where he redshirted his first season and was mainly a special teams contributor his second year before transferring to Jackson State. In two seasons at Jackson State, Gaddy became a key contributor for a defense that won back-to-back SWAC championships.
With the addition of Gaddy, Missouri presumably returns to having five total scholarship players at the edge position. Northwestern transfer Austin Firestone and Arizona State transfer Joe Moore were also added this offseason and participated in spring practices.
Missouri’s struggling offensive line group received some much-needed help Saturday in the form of Johnson, a Houston transfer.
Johnson announced his commitment just minutes after Gaddy’s. Johnson was a name many kept their eye on throughout the spring as he took an official visit to Columbia in April and played under new offensive line coach Brandon Jones last season as a Cougar.
The 6-4 sophomore was an All-American Athletic Conference first-team selection in 2022, allowing just one sack across 13 starts at left guard. Johnson chose MU over USC, where he also took an official visit.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was notably dissatisfied with his offensive line group, especially the center position. With incumbent left guard Xavier Delgado returning for a sixth season, Johnson may get an opportunity at center as Drinkwitz continues to look for his 2023 starter.
Drinkwitz said during spring press conferences that numerous offensive linemen — centers and others — struggled to snap the ball consistently and that he would be looking for other options. With two full seasons of success at Houston and a rapport with Jones, Johnson may be the answer for Missouri’s offensive line.