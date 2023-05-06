Missouri football added two important players at vital positions via the transfer portal Saturday afternoon: defensive end Nyles Gaddy and offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson.

Gaddy, a redshirt junior from Jackson State, announced his commitment via Twitter around noon Saturday. He joins an edge rushing group that has lost four players since the end of the 2022 season, with Arden Walker, who entered the transfer portal April 28, being the most recent.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_