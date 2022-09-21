The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4.

This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven't played at since joining the league in 2012. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Courts reporter, fall 2022. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at medv2h@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you