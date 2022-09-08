The Missouri Tigers will play their next game against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. 

This will be the Tigers' second game of the year and their first away game.  Missouri has not won its first two games since the 2018 season. The Tigers started off week one with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Wildcats will also be entering this weekend with a win under their belt after beating the South Dakota Coyotes 34-0 earlier this month at home. 

