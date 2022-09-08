The Missouri Tigers will play their next game against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.
This will be the Tigers' second game of the year and their first away game. Missouri has not won its first two games since the 2018 season. The Tigers started off week one with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Wildcats will also be entering this weekend with a win under their belt after beating the South Dakota Coyotes 34-0 earlier this month at home.
Here's how to watch the game:
TV Game Time
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Central Standard Time.
Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
TV channel
Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN2.
Online live stream
The game will be live streamed on ESPN.com.
Radio
Missouri vs. Kansas State series history
The last time Missouri and Kansas State played each other in a regular season game was in 2011, before Missouri left the Big 12 and joined the SEC. Kansas State beat Missouri 24-17 in the 2011 game.