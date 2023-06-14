Missouri football’s Southeastern Conference schedule for 2024 is set.
The SEC released the Tigers’ opponents for their eight conference games Wednesday. In addition, the SEC announced the elimination of divisions starting in 2024. The SEC championship game will be between the two teams with the best conference records at the end of the season.
Headlining Mizzou’s conference opponents is Oklahoma, which will be joining the SEC from the Big 12 in 2024. The Sooners will be making the trip to Columbia to face the Tigers for the first time since 2011, when they beat Missouri 38-28 in Norman, Oklahoma. The last time Oklahoma made the trip to Columbia was 2010, when the Tigers knocked off then-top-ranked Oklahoma 36-27 to secure the Tiger-Sooner Peace Pipe trophy.
Vanderbilt, Auburn and Arkansas will also make the trip to Columbia in 2024. Mizzou has met Vanderbilt annually since 2012 and has faced Arkansas for the Battle Line Rivalry since 2014. Auburn will be making its first appearance in Columbia since 2017.
MU will travel to face Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Dates and times for the games will be released later this year.
So far, Missouri has named four nonconference opponents for 2024. The Tigers are set to host Murray State, Buffalo and Boston College and will travel to take on Massachusetts.
Eight Tigers named to Phil Steele’s All-SEC team
Missouri had eight players appear on Phil Steele’s preseason picks Tuesday for the 2023 All-SEC team.
Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine was the only Mizzou player to appear on the All-SEC first team. Defensive back Jaylon Carlies, defensive lineman Darius Robinson, offensive lineman Javon Foster and kicker Harrison Mevis appeared on the second team. Wide receiver Luther Burden III and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper were named to the third team. Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was listed on the fourth team.