Dreyden Norwood celebrates after recording his first interception (copy) (copy)

Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood, center, celebrates after racording an interception Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

Missouri football’s Southeastern Conference schedule for 2024 is set.

The SEC released the Tigers’ opponents for their eight conference games Wednesday. In addition, the SEC announced the elimination of divisions starting in 2024. The SEC championship game will be between the two teams with the best conference records at the end of the season.

  Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021.