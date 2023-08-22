Jaylen Brown

 Courtesy of Touchdown Alabama

Mizzou football secured its 13th commitment in the class of 2024 with three-star defensive end Jaylen Brown on Tuesday afternoon.

The Madison, Alabama, product made the announcement on social media, choosing the Tigers over other Power Five suitors in Houston and Maryland.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_