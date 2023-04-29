Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire was selected by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
Selected 126th overall, McGuire was the first Tiger taken off the board, making it 18 consecutive drafts with a Missouri player selected, dating back to 2005.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native was one of the stars of a resurgent Missouri defense in 2022, earning a spot on the All-Southeastern Conference second team. Starting in all 12 regular season games, the senior captain recorded 39 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and a team-leading 7.5 sacks.
Across four seasons in Columbia, McGuire amassed 116 tackles and 16.5 sacks. In Cleveland, McGuire joins another former MU defensive lineman in Jordan Elliott, who was selected by the Browns in 2020. Elliott spent three seasons with MU from 2017-2019 and was named an AP second team All-American in his final year.