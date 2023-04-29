Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire was selected by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
Selected 126th overall, McGuire was the only Tiger taken off the board, making it 18 consecutive drafts with a Missouri player selected, dating back to 2005.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native was one of the stars of a resurgent Missouri defense in 2022, earning a spot on the All-Southeastern Conference second team.
Starting in all 12 regular-season games, the senior captain recorded 39 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and a team-leading 7½ sacks.
Across four seasons in Columbia, McGuire amassed 116 tackles and 16½ sacks.
In Cleveland, McGuire joins another former Missouri defensive lineman in Jordan Elliott, who was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Elliott spent three seasons with Missouri (2017-19) and was named an AP second-team All-American in his final year.
Manuel signs as undrafted free agent with the Chiefs
Former Missouri safety and Rock Bridge High School graduate Martez Manuel signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday night.
The Chiefs did not use any of their draft picks on Manuel, but the Columbia native now joins the team’s 90-man offseason roster. Manuel will participate in the team’s offseason camps and practices just as the drafted rookies will.
In 2022, the senior captain started all 12 regular-season games for MU, collecting 49 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and a forced fumble. After his true freshman season in 2019, Manuel was a vital part of the Tigers’ defense. He finished his MU career with 194 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception.
Manuel will join former MU star linebacker Nick Bolton in camp. Manuel and Bolton shared the field for two years together in Columbia. Bolton was a key piece in Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2022.