Georgia Missouri Football

Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire stands on the field against Georgia on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium. McGuire was selected by Cleveland in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

 Colin E. Braley/The Associated Press

Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire was selected by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Selected 126th overall, McGuire was the only Tiger taken off the board, making it 18 consecutive drafts with a Missouri player selected, dating back to 2005.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

Recommended for you