Daylan Carnell, center, celebrates a big play with the rest of the Missouri defense (copy)

Missouri star safety Daylan Carnell, center, celebrates a big play with the rest of the Tigers' defense Thursday, Sept. 1, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. MU announced Thursday that it has again moved its season opener to a Thursday night time slot. Mizzou will now open its 2023 campaign against South Dakota on Aug. 31.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Mizzou football will now begin its 2023 season under the flood lights at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Memorial Stadium, the team announced in a news release Thursday morning. 

The team's season opener against South Dakota was initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, but has been moved for the second year in a row to avoid Labor Day weekend travel for fans. With the earlier slot, MU's first game will air on SEC Network. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_