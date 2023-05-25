Mizzou football will now begin its 2023 season under the flood lights at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Memorial Stadium, the team announced in a news release Thursday morning.
The team's season opener against South Dakota was initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, but has been moved for the second year in a row to avoid Labor Day weekend travel for fans. With the earlier slot, MU's first game will air on SEC Network.
Missouri's season opener in 2022 was moved to a Thursday night as well — a 52-24 MU victory over visiting Louisiana Tech.
The team also announced Thursday morning that its last regular season game, the annual Battle Line Rivalry game versus Arkansas, will kickoff at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 — Black Friday — and air on CBS.
This year's game will be seventh out of the past eight years the game has been played the day after Thanksgiving. Missouri travels to Fayetteville this season after narrowly defeating the Razorbacks 29-27 in Columbia in the 2022 season. The Tigers were defeated 34-17 in the last trip to their rivals to the south in 2021.