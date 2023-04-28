Missouri's already depleted defensive end group took another hit Friday afternoon, as sophomore Arden Walker announced via Twitter his entrance into the transfer portal.
Walker is one of only five scholarship defensive ends on the roster. The lack of depth has arisen because of departures from seniors Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman and three transfer portal exits at the position.
The issue has already forced star defensive lineman Darius Robinson to move outside from his usual defensive tackle position during spring practices last month. The Tigers have yet to acquire any help at the position via the spring portal window, which opened April 15.
Walker appeared in 12 games during the 2022 campaign, making two starts at the end of the season against Arkansas and Wake Forest. He recorded six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.
As one of the few players with game experience at the position, Walker was poised to compete for a starting edge spot opposite Robinson. Instead, that responsibility will likely fall to Johnny Walker Jr., transfers Austin Firestone and Joe Moore, freshman Jahkai Lang or to a player added via the portal.
The final transfer portal window before the fall season closes Sunday.