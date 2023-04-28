Arden Walker

Missouri's already depleted defensive end group took another hit Friday afternoon, as sophomore Arden Walker announced via Twitter his entrance into the transfer portal.

Walker is one of only five scholarship defensive ends on the roster. The lack of depth has arisen because of departures from seniors Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman and three transfer portal exits at the position.

