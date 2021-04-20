With just over a week until the 2021 NFL Draft, mock draft season is in full swing, speculating the professional futures of hundreds of college-aged athletes.
Missouri has several former players who are contenders for second- and third-round picks, according to experts. There’s potential for it to be Missouri’s largest draft class since 2015, when six players were selected, including the No. 23 overall pick in defensive end Shane Ray.
Here’s a look at which former Tigers could be 2021 draftees and which teams are likely to pick them according to four mock drafts and a top-300 prospects list surveyed by The Missourian.
Nick Bolton, LB
Bolton, a former All-Southeastern Conference first team and All-American selection, is the top-rated Missouri prospect. He finished his collegiate career with 224 total tackles, averaging 9.5 in 2020.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Bolton as his favorite inside linebacker prospect, and in a mock draft with Todd McShay on Tuesday, Kiper picked Bolton to go No. 37 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.
That’s around the same place Bolton features in other mock drafts. He’s a near-consensus second-round pick, generally falling in the 30-40 overall range. The Athletic’s Big Board, a compilation of 50 big boards ranking the top 300 prospects, has Bolton at No. 49.
Tyree Gillespie, S
Gillespie is the next most likely to be drafted, dropping almost 100 picks past Bolton’s projections. The former Tiger safety had 146 career tackles and 12 pass deflections.
He recorded 40-yard dash times of 4.38 and 4.40 seconds at Missouri’s Pro Day in March.
Both CBS and Sporting News had Gillespie on draft boards, at No. 142 to the Green Bay Packers and No. 131 to the Baltimore Ravens, respectively. The Athletic’s Big Board has him at No. 130, the 10th-highest safety on the list.
Larry Rountree III, RB
Rountree scored 14 touchdowns in 2020, the most of his collegiate career, and logged 972 rushing yards. He has the second-most career rushing touchdowns in MU history and fifth-most rushing yards in a single season with the 1,216 yards he put up in 2019.
However, Rountree hasn’t attracted much attention in mock drafts. He’s No. 201 on The Athletic’s Big Board and is classified as an RBC or “running back by committee” due to the fact that he split many of his reps with Tyler Badie.
In CBS’ mock draft, he was slotted at No. 213 going to the Buffalo Bills.
Joshua Bledsoe, S
Bledsoe logged an interception, 19 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his collegiate career.
Sporting News has him going No. 157 overall to the Minnesota Vikings, and CBS has him at No. 215 with the Tennessee Titans. He sits in between those two rankings on The Athletic’s big board at No. 206. That puts him as the 17th-ranked safety in the draft, not far behind Gillespie.
Larry Borom, OL
The most scattered draft projections were for Borom, who ranged from top-100 to over 200.
McShay picked Borom No. 94 overall going to the Kansas City Chiefs, the highest the offensive tackle was chosen across the mock drafts surveyed by the Missourian. He was No. 222 going to the Carolina Panthers in a CBS mock draft, and The Athletic’s Big Board had him at No. 229.
The Athletic’s Chris Burke also had Borom listed as a value pick at No. 21 going to the Indianapolis Colts, meaning he selected him as a lower risk, less-buzz alternative to Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, who he projected to be the pick.