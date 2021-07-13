The Missouri football team added to its already-strong 2022 recruiting class Tuesday, landing a commitment from three-star Overland Park, Kansas, defensive tackle Jalen Marshall.
COMMITTED! #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/rHMjs5Fr2r— Jalen Marshall ♱ (@JalenMarshall03) July 13, 2021
Marshall, of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, is the No. 5 prospect in Kansas according to 247Sports and had offers from 11 Division I schools, including Kansas and Arkansas. He took an official visit to MU on June 25.
The Tigers now have 12 commits in their 2022 class, which 247 ranks No. 15 in the nation. Of those 12 players, six are four-star recruits and six are three-star. The Tigers' 2021 class — 22 players in all — had two four-stars.
Six in the '22 class are from Missouri. With the addition of Marshall, seven are from the the St. Louis or Kansas City metro areas. Of those outside of Missouri and Kansas, two are from Texas, and the final two from Georgia and Nevada, respectively.