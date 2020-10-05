As Missouri's Oct. 17 homecoming approaches , the athletic department and the Missouri Alumni Association made it their mission to keep the tradition alive during unprecedented times. In order to maintain a homecoming experience for students and fans, they have announced Homecoming cutouts.
While attendance will be limited for the Tigers' 2020 Homecoming football game against Vanderbilt, Missouri, like many other sports teams around the world, has found a way for fans to still show their presence inside Memorial Stadium. For $50, Tiger fans can find a cutout of themselves, their pet or any photo within the photo guidelines cheering on the Tigers against the Commodores.
Here's how it works:
Step 1: Upload your personalized Mizzou Football Homecoming cutout and submit your payment.
Step 2: Your cutout will be mailed to Mizzou Athletics prior to the game and installed.
Step 3: Once the cutout is placed, you will receive a confirmation email.
All orders of Homecoming cutouts must be completed by Oct. 13 to be in place for the Homecoming game. Orders submitted after that date will still make an appearance in the Tigers' next home game against Kentucky on Oct. 31.
All cutouts will be in the lower level of Memorial Stadium for the duration of the season, but due to limitations, not all seating areas are available. At the end of the season, fans will be able to take their Homecoming cutouts home. More details about the cutout pickup will come at the conclusion of the season.