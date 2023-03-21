Marcus Johnson — Missouri football assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator — has left the Tigers to join Purdue's staff as the Boilermakers' offensive line coach. 

Johnson's move to Purdue was initially reported Friday by 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Purdue confirmed those reports with an official release Tuesday morning. 

