The MU athletic department received a donation of $1.1 million from a "long-time St. Louis Tiger fan," per a release Tuesday morning.
The donation will go toward a handful of different projects, most notably helping fund construction on a new football practice field. Early work has already begun at the field's planned site next to the South End Zone Facility on a project expected to cost more than $31 million. It will take approximately 18 months to build, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Tigers' current indoor facility, Devine Pavilion, is shared among the football, baseball, softball and soccer teams. The donation is the ninth of at least $1 million dollars the athletic department has received this fiscal year.
"Since my arrival nearly five years ago, the generosity of Mizzou fans in stepping forward to help us complete major capital projects to help ensure future success for our teams has been amazing," athletic director Jim Sterk said. "Our donors have a strong desire to see Mizzou Athletics enjoy success in the nation's toughest conference, and they continue to make the investments necessary to help us reach our goals, and we continue to be extremely grateful for their generous support."