Football fans will be able to buy beer and wine this football season at Memorial Stadium starting Sept. 7 at the home-opener against West Virginia.
The stadium's concession vendor, Levy, will be allowed to sell alcohol in accordance with the SEC's newly adopted regulations.
MU joins LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers, Kansas, Colorado, Ohio State and West Virginia and others, which are all allowed to sell alcohol in public places.
According to a news release from Mizzou Athletics, all beverages must be served in a cup, and no more than two drinks can be sold per transaction. Fans still can't bring in outside beverages. The sale of alcoholic beverages will end during the third quarter in football, as directed by SEC policy.
Not all concession stands within the stadium will sell alcohol.
At the 2019 SEC Spring Meetings, SEC presidents and chancellors voted to allow campuses the authority to make decisions about sales of beer and wine in public areas at athletic events. It marked a change in a policy that has existed since the 1970s.
MU's decision was made in response to fan feedback, and Mizzou Athletics plans to prioritize safety and responsibility, according to the news release.
The draft policy was developed with the MU Wellness Center and MUPD and was presented to the Chancellor's Staff and Deans' Council, the executive committee of Faculty Council, Staff Council, campus student leaders and the Intercollegiate Athletics Committee. The draft policy was also reviewed by the UM System President's office, the Office of General Counsel and Office of Risk Management.
According to the news release, the new policy received wide support.
Levy employees will complete a State of Missouri Alcohol Responsibility Training classes that covers spotting fake IDs and recognizing acceptable IDs, awareness of signs of intoxication and how to handle intoxicated customers.
Stadium personnel and law enforcement will monitor fan behavior and eject, arrest, or refuse sale to customers when necessary.
"As part of this move, fans can also expect an increase in game-day messaging and education with regard to responsible consumption and sober driving, as part of our partnership with the campus Wellness Center," Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said.
MU student Junie Haux is excited. Last year, she was in Marching Mizzou, but this year, she'll be able to partake in drinking before, after and during games if she wants.
"Now that I'm not with the band anymore, l'm sure I'll have some drinks, and it'll be fun," Haux said.
