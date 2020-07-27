Missouri Athletics ticketing will be going digital for the upcoming sports year, as it announced Monday that ticketing for football and men's and women's basketball games this season will be available on a new smartphone app. 

The app, which comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stresses the importance of safety and convenience and will cut down on hand-to-hand contact, a release from the department said.

"The convenience of digital ticketing is something I know our fans have been intrigued by for a long time, and that was confirmed during the focus groups we held as part of the decision-making process," Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in the release.

With the change, the department will no longer print or mail game tickets. Fans will also no longer have the option to print PDFs of their tickets at home. However, parking passes will still be printed and mailed.

The release said that attendees who do not have a smartphone or access to the new app will be able to coordinate with Missouri Athletics' ticket office for alternate delivery of their tickets.

The app, which is free of purchase, can be downloaded on both the App Store and Google Play.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm a sports reporter, covering the 2020 Missouri football program. Give me your comic book recommendations. You can reach me at acole@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720. He/Him

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.