Missouri’s student and visiting team seating sections for football games at Faurot Field will change in 2022, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
The move is the first of MU’s game day enhancements for what will be coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s third season with the Tigers. Student groups and on-campus stakeholders were consulted ahead of the change.
With the change, the Missouri student section will be consolidated to sections 107-110 of the lower bowl in the northeast corner of the stadium. MU will also return to offering block seating for groups and student organizations.
“After directly engaging with our fans and students, we wanted to better showcase the energy of a complete student section at Faurot Field,” Desiree Reed-Francois, MU’s AD, said in a news release. “Our students bring a special energy to game day as we saw first-hand in the overtime win over Florida. We want our opponents to know that Mizzou has a great home-field advantage and we are excited to take these steps to enhance the student experience and to better energize the atmosphere at football games.”
Marching Mizzou will remain in its designated section, an athletic department spokesman confirmed.
Visiting team fans will be moved from the 50-yard line to the southeast corner of the stadium near their team’s entrance. This change will help Faurot Field mirror other Southeastern Conference stadiums, like Georgia’s Sanford Stadium, where visiting parents and fans are often condensed to a corner section.
All visitor seats will be located in sections 101 and 116 of the lower bowl, and sections 301-304 and 312-315 of the upper bowl.
The section, formerly occupied by visiting spectators, will be available for Tiger fans during MU’s general 2022 ticket sales. There were 281 ticket holders affected by the student section being moved; those fans have the opportunity to relocate their seats.
Badie, Maetti and Mevis named All-SEC
Three Missouri players received All-Southeastern Conference honors as voted upon by the league coaches, the SEC announced Tuesday.
Running back Tyler Badie and kicker Harrison Mevis both earned spots on the first team. Center Mike Maetti made the second team. The three were also selected to USA Today’s All-SEC team Thursday.
Badie is the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a Doak Walker Award finalist. The senior scored his 14th touchdown of the season and 23rd of his career against Arkansas, moving him into ninth place on MU’s top-10 list for each category. He also set a single-season record for rushing yards with 1,604 yards.
Mevis was an SEC Player of the Week twice during 2021. He is 20 for 22 this season on field goals, 11 of which he has hit from over 40 yards.
Maetti has started 55 career games for Missouri, leading the offensive line that has allowed for 14 of his teammates to score touchdowns this season. When the Tigers appear in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22, it will be Maetti’s first time playing in a bowl game.