During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5.
“There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said. “Maybe they’re not excited about their role, or they’re frustrated because they don’t feel like they’re being utilized the right way. Sometimes, you just gotta keep growing. Sometimes, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and sometimes, you’re just trading one set of problems for the other.”
Drinkwitz has long lamented the openness of the transfer portal, which allows players to leave and be instantly eligible for their new team the following season.
That hasn’t stopped him from taking advantage of said portal — Missouri’s defense wouldn’t be what it is now without Ty’Ron Hopper, Joseph Charleston, Kristian Williams and DJ Coleman — but Drinkwitz said Dec. 5 and on will be a “madhouse.”
“I think the FCS portal today has opened up, and it’s completely crazy,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t think there’s any reason that’s gonna be any different. Be careful what you wish for.”
Drinkwitz went on for some time about the dangers of making snap decisions for instant gratification, like entering the transfer portal.
He compared sticking it out with the school a player initially attends to a bamboo plant not growing for six years and then sprouting six feet in six weeks. He compared it to planting a seed, referencing his father-in-law — who is a farmer — and having to wait through rain to see it grow. He used examples of going through a marriage, being at a job and raising kids.
“Man, the greatest generation in the world is the greatest generation because they faced the Great Depression,” Drinkwitz said. “They faced World War II. They figured it out.”
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker, when he spoke to media later in the day, acknowledged that Missouri will have some players who leave but said he’ll handle any on his side of the ball who want out on a case-by-case basis. Any discussions regarding transferring will happen after the Arkansas game.
“I think that’s the new age of college football,” Baker said. There’s no bars on the window. There’s no locks on the door. Obviously, we don’t want anybody to leave, but if people are unhappy here, that’s kind of the beauty of 85-for-85 (players being on scholarships).”
Baker also said he knows “for sure” that Missouri players have been contacted by coaches on other teams about potentially transferring to their schools.
“Oh, yeah,” Baker said. “Without a doubt. You’re naive if you think that’s not happening.”
The transfer portal, or as Drinkwitz likes to put it, recruiting his own players, is only one of the many things Missouri’s coaching staff will have to deal with in the three weeks between championship Saturday and whenever the Tigers’ bowl game — if they have one — ends.
These things include signing a recruiting class, advising players on whether or not they should declare for the NFL Draft and negotiating with players who want a better NIL deal.
“Nobody’s prepared for this, because we’ve never faced it before,” Drinkwitz said. “But you’re gonna have the issue of players going into the transfer portal. Do they get to finish out and play in bowl games, or do they not? Players declare for the NFL Draft. Then, you’re going to have the fact that you got some players that are redshirting, so your roster is a little bit limited on who actually can play and can’t play, going into a bowl game.”
One reporter suggested that potential coaching changes may be a part of the equation in the coming weeks. Drinkwitz let out a “whoa,” and knocked on the lectern a few times.
“Thank God for that extension,” Drinkwitz said.