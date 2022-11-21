Ty'Ron Hopper holds up his hand (copy)

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper spent three seasons at Florida before transferring to Missouri.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5.

“There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said. “Maybe they’re not excited about their role, or they’re frustrated because they don’t feel like they’re being utilized the right way. Sometimes, you just gotta keep growing. Sometimes, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and sometimes, you’re just trading one set of problems for the other.”

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

