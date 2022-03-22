Missouri redshirt freshman Zxaequan “Snoop” Reeves has entered the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The former three-star cornerback chose Missouri over Pittsburgh and Massachusetts.
Reeves did not play during the 2021 season nor record a statistic in Saturday’s spring game. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media Monday about expecting transfers prior to the June 1 deadline.
Drinkwitz mentioned that in order to transfer within the SEC, players must place their names into the portal before Feb. 1 or be a graduate student.
“I think that’s gonna be natural,” Drinkwitz said regarding spring transfers. “The new norm of college football is gonna be that you’re going to have cycles at the end of the year and at the end of the playing season, and then you’re going to have cycles at the end of the spring season.”
Drinkwitz joked about having his Twitter “hot and ready” this week, as he eyes the portal as another way to improve Missouri’s chances of winning the SEC East.
“Should there be a player that we believe would add value to our program both from a culture perspective and a performance perspective, then absolutely we will consider those guys and have the flexibility within our signing class to do so,” Drinkwitz said.