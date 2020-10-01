Missouri’s defensive performance in its 38-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday was a tale of two halves.
In the first half, Tide quarterback Mac Jones and receiver Jaylen Waddle tore up the Missouri secondary and Alabama had 28 points and 315 yards.
The second half: 10 points and only 99 yards.
It was a nice improvement for a unit that had high expectations after a strong 2019 season.
“There’s definitely something to build off of,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “We corrected the mistakes that we made, and I was happy that we didn’t have that many mental errors, it was more technique errors.”
However, the game was already decided once Missouri was down 28-3 at halftime, making it hard to have any strong takeaways from the performance.
Missouri had six of its nine tackles for loss in the second half and both of its sacks against a unit that included backup offensive linemen and backup quarterback Bryce Young.
But even if that success was against Alabama’s second unit, it is a group that has as much talent as the rest of the country. Missouri won’t be facing teams with playmakers like Waddle or fellow receiver DeVonta Smith, who are All-American candidates.
“Listen, Alabama gave up 11 sacks last year, so the fact that we were able to get back there and hit (Jones), I think that trend will carry us through the rest of the season,” Walters said.
Now Missouri takes that strong finish into its Week 2 contest against Tennessee on Saturday. Which unit shows up will likely decide the team’s fate against experienced Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.
“I felt like we started to kind of get in the groove in the second half,” safety Martez Manuel said. “So, just start on the first play and finish the last play, the same way that we started to play towards the end of last game.”
Manuel was the standout player on that side of the ball, but most of his impact came when the game was already decided. Manuel has a conference-leading 3½ tackles for loss, but three of them were in the fourth quarter when Missouri was down over 20 points.
That finish is promising for a young player and new starter like Manuel, who was thrown into the fire with the rest of the defense against a fast Alabama offense.
“I felt like the speed of the game was a little bit of a shock,” Walters said. “It’s hard to simulate game speed before Game 1, especially when Game 1 is somebody of Alabama’s caliber.”
That shock won’t be as much of an issue next week, and with a week of experience and an opponent without quite as much firepower as Alabama up next, this week’s performance will provide a much better gauge of what to expect from the unit going forward.