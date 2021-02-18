Missouri defensive backs coach David Gibbs is taking a job at the University of Central Florida, a Missouri spokesman confirmed.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was the first to report the story.
Gibbs was the last remaining coach from former head coach Barry Odom's staff at MU after Ryan Walters left his post as defensive coordinator for the same position at Illinois and defensive line coach Brick Haley and the program parted ways in January. Gibbs joined Missouri's staff in 2019 following four seasons as Texas Tech's defensive coordinator, and had one year remaining on his contract.
Gibbs will join Gus Malzahn's staff at UCF as co-defensive coordinator with newly hired Travis Williams. While he was a coordinator at Auburn, Gibbs coached Williams — who was a linebacker — for one season.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz recently filled two of the vacant positions on his defensive coaching staff. Former NFL coach Steve Wilks was hired as Missouri's new defensive coordinator Jan. 21, and Jethro Franklin has filled the role of defensive line coach.
Missouri is set to begin spring practice Feb. 28.