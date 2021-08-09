Missouri junior safety Stacy Brown had a simple piece of advice for cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. before Rakestraw’s freshman season in 2020.
“Go hard,” Brown told his teammate and friend. “Do what we did in high school.”
The two came to Missouri from Duncanville High School in Texas. Brown came in 2019, and Rakestraw came a year later. They kept in touch during their one year apart. Brown told Rakestraw about his experiences with the program as the cornerback weighed his options for college.
As a freshman, Rakestraw joined a defense led by Nick Bolton, Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe, all of whom are now in the NFL. The veterans set a standard and culture that it was okay to mess up in practice. The point was to make whatever corrections were needed by the time the game rolled around.
That precedent of accountability and gradual improvement applies to Rakestraw's relationship with Brown as well. They see each other as equals, despite Brown being a year older. Neither is afraid to correct the other if he makes a mistake.
“I got a lot of high expectations for him, and I want him to be great, and I want us to both make it to the next level,” Rakestraw said of Brown. “But it starts on this practice field, it started in that weight room and it started in the film room. So when we get those down, I’d love to see me and my brother play somewhere on the next level.”
Rakestraw started all 10 games in 2020; Brown saw action in six. Over the offseason, Rakestraw focused on the more technical aspects of playing corner: Turning his head back toward the ball in coverage, working to turn pass breakups in 2020 into interceptions in 2021. Brown, meanwhile, concentrated on his body. His weight held steady, listed at 205 pounds, but he’s converted fat into muscle. He’s down to around 5% body fat after being closer to 10% last year.
Rakestraw has a similar wiry-muscular build, listed at 6 feet, 172 pounds, but sees that Brown may have gained a leg up in that regard.
“Stacy used to be kind of scrawny like me when he was in high school,” he said. “I was way smaller, but he’s filling out. He’s getting faster, getting stronger in the weight room. And I like how his focus came in for this fall camp. He’s more focused. He’s learning more about the plays. This is the most dialed-in I have seen Stacy in a long time.”
Rakestraw was often the only true freshman on the field last year, when he registered 24 total tackles, a sack and six passes defended. Fellow cornerbacks Jarvis Ware and Chris Mills entered the transfer portal during the offseason, while Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV transferred in from Tulsa. The end result has been Rakestraw becoming one of the cornerbacks with the most time at Missouri entering his sophomore season. He's now in a position like those of Bolton, Gillespie and Bledsoe last year.
Regardless of how long anyone’s been with the team, there’s plenty of learning to do before the season begins Sept. 4. New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was hired in January and began implementing his new system in the spring. The scheme involves more zone coverage than the Tigers played last year and emphasizes forcing turnovers.
For defensive backs, that means more time facing toward the line of scrimmage and watching the quarterback, rather than chasing receivers. Wilks spent 13 years coaching in the NFL before coming to Missouri. He brought that influence to his system with Missouri.
“Now we’re playing more like, I ain’t gonna say NFL oriented, but it’s like the knowledge he brought, he taught us stuff and now we’re learning tendencies,” Brown said. “We’re learning a lot more stuff. Takeaways, we're big on that, so just overall it’s just been great.”