Missouri defensive end Tre Williams is “exploring opportunities outside of Missouri football” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Williams has been a starter at defensive end for most of the season and has two sacks and 2½ tackles for loss this year.
“I love Tre,” Drinkwitz said. “I love everything about him and the way he plays, and so we wish him the absolute best with whatever he decides to do with his future.”
Williams was reinstated to the team before the 2019 season after he was suspended in December 2018 after being charged with felony assault. The charge was dropped and Williams pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance in July 2019.
Williams has been a contributor on the defensive line for the past two seasons and was one of the seniors honored on Senior Day against Arkansas on Saturday.
“I’m really proud of Tre. I love the fact that he was on our team, and what he’s meant to us and I’ll leave it at that,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri down to 59 scholarship players
Drinkwitz said the team was down to 59 scholarship players after the loss of Williams, with two players being contact traced because of COVID-19 and an injury to Jarvis Ware.
Ware, one of the team’s starting cornerbacks, left the game against Arkansas on Saturday and didn’t return. Drinkwitz said he will be out for at least this week after a “significant injury” and that the team is getting a second opinion before they decide his status for the rest of the season.
Drinkwitz said receiver Tauskie Dove and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside are both questionable for Saturday’s game.
The team still has two COVID-19 tests left this week and is six players above the SEC’s 53 scholarship player threshold. Teams can still choose to play if under the threshold.
Class of 2021 recruits affirm their commitments ahead of signing day
Missouri has a little over a week before the early signing period, on Dec. 16, and a couple of key commitments have announced they’ll sign as soon as possible.
Defensive end Travion Ford from St. Louis announced via Twitter that he will be signing with Missouri on Dec. 16.
That isn’t an incredibly surprising development, but it’s the season of recruit poaching, where teams try to flip recruits’ commitments. Other programs will try to get Missouri’s commits to decommit and sign with other programs during the stretch run of this recruiting cycle.
“There’s people trying to come in and spatula the good players that we have,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re trying to hold on.”
Twitter announcements from Ford and four-star East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon gave fans confidence that won’t be the case with players in Missouri’s class. Macon tweeted Tuesday that the word decommitting is “not even in our vocabulary.”
Missouri will also try to get recruits from other programs to flip to Missouri over the next week.
“There may be one or two that we’ve had a few side conversations with,” Drinkwitz said. “Maybe the person they’re talking to the most or think they’re going hasn’t had the season they’ve expected and maybe there’s unexpected doubts. We throw some seeds into those doubts and see what happens. That’s the game within the game and it’s a tiring game, but it is the game.”