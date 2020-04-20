Missouri defensive lineman Antar Thomspon was arrested Sunday for operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest came from an incident Friday around 9 p.m. when an MUPD officer tried to stop Thompson, 25, for a traffic violation and he failed to stop, a MUPD spokesperson said Monday. Thompson had been stopped for speeding 10 minutes earlier by another officer.
Thompson was arrested Sunday around 4 p.m. and taken into custody without incident before being booked into Boone County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.
Thompson, per athletic department policy, is suspended indefinitely, a team spokesperson said Monday morning.
Resisting arrest can be classified as a felony in Missouri depending on the circumstances, and athletic department policy states that athletes charged with a felony are automatically suspended.
Thompson was preparing for his redshirt senior season after playing four games in each of the last two seasons. He has five tackles in eight career games.