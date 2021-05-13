Future MU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has been named the 2020-2021 Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year.
Wingo is the first player from De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis to receive the honor. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.
In his senior season, Wingo made 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks to help the Spartans to the Class 6 Championship game. He's a two-time Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-State honoree and Metro Catholic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
“I know this isn’t fair to the kid, but Mekhi Wingo is the high school version of (Los Angeles Rams seven-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle) Aaron Donald,” Mike Jones, head coach at St. Louis University High School, said in a press release. “He’s just an outstanding defensive tackle. He’s explosive off the ball and constantly plays in the backfield of the offense.
Wingo verbally committed to Missouri in January 2020 after being recruited by Brick Haley and Ryan Walters, neither of whom are still with the Tigers. He also received offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas and Louisville, among others.
Gatorade's honorees are chosen not just for their athletic performance, but for academic achievements and exemplary character. Wingo volunteered at a local preschool and maintained a 3.89 GPA throughout high school. As part of the honor, Wingo can award a $1,000 grant local or national youth sports organization of his choosing through Gatorade's "Play it Forward" cause marketing platform.
This is the 36th year that Gatorade has recognized high school players from across the country for their achievements. The Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award will be announced later in May.