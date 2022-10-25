Marquis Gracial

Marquis Gracial

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

In the first half against Vanderbilt, defensive tackle Josh Landry broke his hand. The Missouri medical staff deemed he wasn’t able to play the second half. Now, the Baylor transfer is expected to miss a week, according to defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

With Landry on the shelf, his backup spot is up for grabs. Daniel Robledo — who is listed as a backup on the depth chart — was noted as an option to fill the void, but so was newcomer Marquis Gracial.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

