In the first half against Vanderbilt, defensive tackle Josh Landry broke his hand. The Missouri medical staff deemed he wasn’t able to play the second half. Now, the Baylor transfer is expected to miss a week, according to defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
With Landry on the shelf, his backup spot is up for grabs. Daniel Robledo — who is listed as a backup on the depth chart — was noted as an option to fill the void, but so was newcomer Marquis Gracial.
The 6-foot-4, 323-pound freshman has turned eyes this season. Coach Eli Drinkwitz pegged him as a contributor out of the bye week if the defensive line positions weren’t as deep. But given Landry’s absence, Gracial is the next man up and could rotate into the scheme against South Carolina, showing improvements in pad-level technique and hand placement.
“As that continues to get better, he will become a dominant player,” Baker said.
Gracial’s size for a freshman has been admired, especially by his teammate Darius Robinson. The senior captain said Gracial wore No. 6 — Robinson’s number — during practice Tuesday because he didn’t know he was taking reps with the regulars.
“I wasn’t even that big as a freshman,” Robinson said. “If his number is called, he’ll be more than prepared. And I know he will definitely be excited, because this will be his first game in college. I know he’d be nervous, but it’s really just talking to him about knowing it’s just like practice, just a little bit faster, a little bit louder.”
Beyond his strength and size, Gracial has been admired for willingness to learn. Realus George Jr. constantly helps him in both the passing and run games, offering a second set of coaching help from a teammate point of view.
“He’s already come a long way since he got here,” George said. “Just as far as his technique, he’s become a lot better player through fall camp and he’s still improving. I think he can eventually, before the season is over, make some plays for us.”
Gracial has changed his body through the season. He’s dropped weight and gained muscle. And as the season progresses, Gracial is destined to see the field with improvements forcing him into the defensive scheme.
Baker previews “a complete” South Carolina offense
When Baker turned on the tape ahead of Missouri’s test against South Carolina, his first take away was how complete Shane Beamer’s offense is.
He noted the success of the Gamecocks’ well-rounded ground game, calling MarShawn Lloyd the biggest threat the Tigers have to monitor.
“(Lloyd) has a great combination of speed as well as power and runs with a great sense of urgency,” Baker said.
Of course, defending South Carolina begins with frustrating Spencer Rattler, who transferred to the Gamecocks from Oklahoma last offseason. Baker noted Rattler’s increased confidence and comfort in the offense over the last four weeks. He also compared Rattler to Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, with a similar ability to make checks at the line of scrimmage.
Baker also highlighted tight end Austin Stogner, another transfer from Oklahoma, who has made 13 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown this season.
“(Stogner’s) a complete tight end when you look at how physical he is in the run game and his ability in the pass game,” Baker said. “Nowadays, it’s hard to find that complete-package tight end. He’s one of the strengths of (South Carolina’s) offense and we must be wary about how they utilize him.”
What happened on Missouri’s defensive breakdown against Vanderbilt?
The Tigers’ defense put together another solid performance Saturday against Vanderbilt. They allowed 299 total yards and seven total points (the other touchdown was a fumble recovered in the end zone).
Of those 299 yards, however, 26.7% of them came on one play Missouri defenders want back. With the Tigers leading 17-7, Commodores quarterback Mike Wright found receiver Gamarion Carter deep down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown. What went wrong?
“Poor angles,” Baker said. “It should have been a 7-yard reception and we could have kept playing, but three guys took poor angles. It’s football 101 and something we have to correct.”
The Rhino Package
On Fourth and 1 against Vanderbilt with 1 minute, 23 seconds to play, Missouri’s defense stuffed running back Ray Davis to force a turnover on downs and inevitably put the offense in place to seal the game.
At the timeout before the play, Drinkwitz asked Baker if he wanted to bring out the “rhino package.” Baker said it was a great idea, and Missouri rolled into a base three-down call to put on the stop.
“Credit to D Rob,” Baker said. “That dude locked out, disengaged, and Chad Bailey was there to help finish it off, Realus George, (too). But we didn’t do anything special. It wasn’t a game-plan deal.”
Robinson and George were confident in the play. The two knew their roles and knew when to crash and when to go vertical. Baker felt strong about the one-on-one matchups. He didn’t want to blitz his defense out of the play, leaving a gap open or missing a tackle on a “fluky” play. Drinkwitz and Baker put trust in the front, and it executed.