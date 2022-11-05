Eliah Drinkwitz paces in front

MU football coach Eli Drinkwitz paces in front of the MU football team before the Tigers face Kansas State on Sept. 10 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. MU announced Saturday morning that Drinkwitz had signed two-year contract extension, locking him up as the coach of the Tigers through the 2027 season.

 Valeryia Zakharyk/Missourian

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning as the Tigers get set to take on Kentucky.

Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

