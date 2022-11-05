Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning as the Tigers get set to take on Kentucky.
Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season.
“My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President (Mun) Choi, and AD (Desireé) Reed-Francois for their faith in me as a coach and leader,” Drinkwitz said in a press release. “You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off and stuck with the process as we’ve built this program. We feel strongly about our trajectory and are proud to represent our state’s flagship institution.”
Drinkwitz is in his third season at Missouri after being hired from Appalachian State, winning the Sun Belt in his lone season there.
Since hiring Drinkwitz, Missouri is 16-17, including a loss in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl to Army. The Tigers have struggled on the road, with only three wins away from Memorial Stadium so far. The Tigers have also endured blowout losses to Kansas State this year and Tennessee last year. However, Drinkwitz’s recruiting classes have the administration believing the program is on the rise.
In 2021 and 2022, Missouri signed its two highest-ranked recruiting classes since online rankings existed. Drinkwitz signed four-star high school prospects such as Sam Horn, Marquis Gracial, Dominic Lovett, Tavorus Jones and Isaac Thompson. Lovett has already started to pay dividends, becoming one of the best receivers in the SEC.
And, of course, Drinkwitz signed five-star receiver Luther Burden.
“Our football team is on the right trajectory, and we are seeing results in recruiting and on the field,” Reed-Francois said. “Coach Drinkwitz is a dynamic leader who brings people together and we believe in our football staff's combined commitment to excellence in the classroom and in the community. We are looking forward to him continuing to lead our program into the future.”
Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56
