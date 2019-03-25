As expected, The University of Missouri filed a 64-page appeal to the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Monday. The appeal argues against postseason bans and other sanctions imposed on the MU football, baseball and softball programs in an NCAA academic fraud investigation.
Monday was the deadline for MU to file the written appeal in response to what the university considers unreasonably severe penalties issued by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions at the end of January.
The penalties, following a two-year investigation into academic fraud involving a former MU tutorYolanda Kumar, also included recruiting and scholarship restrictions, vacated wins, fines and probation.
Per a news release, Missouri’s three primary arguments in the appeals brief are that the penalties contradicted NCAA precedent; that they were “not supported, or appropriate, given the nature of the violation;” and that the sanctions “could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement processes.”
The NCAA is required to respond to Missouri’s appeal within 30 days, after which an in-person hearing will be scheduled for MU representatives to appear before the Appeals Committee. Those who appear would likely include Mike Glazier, the school’s lead outside counsel on the written appeal.
MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk saidtold local reporters in February that he expects the entire appeals process could take six months to a year before a final ruling to complete.
