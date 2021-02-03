Eli Drinkwitz’s “New Zou” announced some new additions Wednesday.
Missouri finalized its 2021 recruiting class during National Signing Day, though many of its future players already signed at the start of the early signing period Dec. 16.
Drinkwitz and his staff recruited 25 new Tigers in his first full recruiting season, which is the NCAA maximum for new scholarship players in an academic year. Eight of the signees are from Missouri.
Drinkwitz has made a priority of keeping Missouri players in their home state, embracing the “Lou to the Zou” movement. There are six players moving west from St. Louis to play for the Tigers.
In its signing announcements for each player on Twitter, Missouri included special messages from players’ families. Due to COVID-19, many high schools have had to scale back traditional signing day celebrations, and some of the new class has already arrived on Missouri’s campus.
Mookie Cooper, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2020, was the first new signee for the Tigers. Cooper is a transfer from Ohio State, where he redshirted his true freshman season. He was the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 82 player overall in 2020 according to 247Sports and was named to the Maxwell Award National High School Offensive Player of the Year watch list.
In a Twitter video, Missouri wide receivers and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan called Cooper a “special, dynamic athlete” and said his ability to play multiple positions is something the team needs.
Cooper had more than 800 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his junior year at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis on the way to the school’s first Class 3 state title.
Missouri also signed three-star running back BJ Harris from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Harris was the top-ranked running back in the state according to ESPN. He led his high school to back-to-back state titles with an MVP performance during his senior year championship game.
Harris had offers from several other Southeastern Conference schools, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Curtis Luper and Charlie Harbison recruited Harris to play for the Tigers.
Missouri also announced the signing of graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge, who played three years at Rice University after transferring from Pierce College in Los Angeles. Originally from Florida, Alldredge was a two-time All-Conference USA linebacker at Rice and was the school’s top pass rusher in 2020.
Alldredge retweeted his signee information, which had his weight listed at 210 pounds with a picture of him on a scale reading 230 pounds.
“Come y’all, don’t post the JUCO weight,” he said in the tweet.
Missouri’s final addition was Jadarrius “JD” Perkins, a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College who announced his commitment Jan. 27. He was the No. 3 junior college player in the nation at any position by ESPN and made the JC50 list.
Perkins had offers from a number of other Power 5 schools, including Alabama, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
The Tigers will shift their focus to the class of 2022 with a new director of recruiting after Jake Breske’s departure for Tennessee to work for former Missouri coach Josh Huepel. FootballScoop.com reported that Missouri plans to replace Breske with Brett Whiteside, who served as director of football operations and administration and director of recruiting operations at Auburn under former coach Gus Malzahn.
Here is a full lst of Missouri signees and positions:
EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OL; Zach Lovett, LB; Zxaequan Reeves, DB; Realus George Jr. DL; Tyler Macon, QB; Dominic Lovett, WR; Gavin McKay, TE; Davion Sistrunk, CB; Jonathan Jones, DB; Arden Walker, DE; Darius Jackson, DB; Taj Butts, RB; Mekhi Wingo, DL; Tyler Hibbler, S; Connor Tollison, OL; Daniel Robledo, DE; Dameon Wilson, LB; Travion Ford, DL; Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE; Kyran Montgomery, DE; Daylan Carnell, DB; Mookie Cooper, WR; Jadarrius Perkins, CB; BJ Harris, RB; Blaze Alldredge, LB.
Six Columbia high school players sign letters of intent
Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman high schools each had players sign letters of intent as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The Spartans will send the most athletes on to play at the collegiate level after advancing to the Class 5 state quarterfinals in 2020. Quarterback Khaleel Dampier and lineman Jamileon Kimble both signed to play at Missouri Valley College after serving as captains during their senior season. Defensive back Kendrick Harris signed with Concordia University in Chicago, and wide receiver Jackson Huskey will attend Quincy University.
Rock Bridge’s Max Vanatta, son of head coach Van Vanatta, committed to Georgetown in Kentucky.
Hickman defensive lineman Adison Barnett-Hill will play at Quincy University.