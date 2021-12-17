Missouri football got a commit Friday from three-star defensive end Jakhai Lang from Troy Buchanan.
Lang is Missouri's second commit for the Class of 2023, joining four-star tight end Brett Norfleet from Francis Howell.
Badie earns SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Missouri running back Tyler Badie was named the SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
He is the first Missouri student-athlete to earn that honor.
This comes just a day after he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American first team.
Badie earned his bachelor's degree in sport management this year with a 3.83 grade-point average and is working on his master's in athletic administration and positive coaching.