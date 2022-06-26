Nicholas DeLoach Jr., a Class of 2023 defensive back from Cahokia, Illinois, committed to Missouri on Sunday afternoon following a visit this past weekend.
COMMITTED @CoachDrinkwitz @donald9_donald @CoachDocGooden @coachalpogue @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/5FhHMXcqV5— Nicholas DeLoach Jr. (@NicholasDeLoac5) June 26, 2022
He is the sixth commitment to Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz for the 2023 class. As a junior, he won the Illinois 2A triple jump in track and field. He also finished second in the long jump and competed on the wrestling team for Cahokia High School.
While listed as a wide receiver, DeLoach was recruited as a defensive back, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He recorded one interception and one forced fumble as a junior last year while also racking up 329 receiving yards on 19 receptions.
He chose Missouri over offers from Illinois State, Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa and is unranked by Rivals and 247Sports.
He joins wide receiver Marquis Johnson, kicker Blake Craig, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, defensive end Jahkai Lang and tight end Brett Norfleet as Missouri commitments in the 2023 class.