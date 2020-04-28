It may not have been the schedule confirmation fans were hoping for, but Missouri football completed its nonconference schedule for the 2027 and 2030 seasons with the agreement of a three-game series with Florida Atlantic on Tuesday.
The Missourian reported that a football series with Kansas was in the works{a class=”_e75a791d-denali-editor-page-rtfLink” href=”https://www.columbiamissourian.com/sports/mizzou_football/report-border-war-nearing-a-return-to-the-gridiron/article_f7311480-7b35-11ea-8694-5bee26809ad0.html” target=”_blank”} on April 9{/a}, but the Border War could have to wait a while for a return. Missouri’s next schedule openings are in 2026 and 2029, but games could be moved around to accommodate an earlier matchup.
Missouri will play Florida Atlantic three times during a five-year period from 2027-31. There will be games in Columbia on October 2, 2027, and October 12, 2030, before going to Boca Raton, Florida for the final game of the series on September 20, 2031.
This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Owls have won two Conference USA Championships in the last three seasons under former coach Lane Kiffin, who was hired at Mississippi in December.