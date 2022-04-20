Missouri football announced Tuesday it will hold a week-long flash ticket sale for the Sept. 1 home opener against Louisiana Tech. The offer began 8 p.m. Tuesday and will run until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Tickets for the primetime contest start at $20 for sections 305-311 of the upper bowl on the east side of Memorial Stadium and $40 for the lower bowl sections of 102-106.
The Tigers’ weekday contest with the Bulldogs kicks off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.
Drinkwitz speaks at Come Home Tour
Missouri held its Come Home Tour on Monday and Tuesday in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates, women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois spoke on behalf of Missouri Athletics.